Former pro soccer player Joe Thompson dead at 36 after 3 cancer diagnoses

Retired professional soccer player Joe Thompson has died at 36, a year after being diagnosed with cancer for a third time.

Thompson, a midfielder who played multiple stints for Rochford as well as three other professional teams in England, died on April 17, according to an Instagram post by his widow, Chantelle Thompson.

"The words I thought I would never have to write…." she captioned a photo of her late husband. "Our brave and courageous Joey passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning, he was at home where he wanted to be in a beautiful peaceful setting surrounding by his family when he transitioned. ✨"

"Joe has made such an impact on so many people and we are all forever grateful for him blessing us with his presence and for being so strong and staying with us as long as he did against all the odds," she continued.

The native of Bath, England, was first diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2013 and then again in 2017, according to the BBC. After his first two diagnoses, he was able to return to playing soccer, telling the BBC that doctors said he was in "complete remission" in 2017.

Joe Thompson playing for the Tranmere Rovers on Aug. 28, 2012. (Tony Marshall/PA Images / Getty Images)

“It’s been a long battle, and one that he fought with all his might and he did things HIS way!!” his widow wrote. “He choose his path and walked every step with courage and pride growing closer and closer to god each day whilst still being there for so many others. He held on to his plans for the future to continue that legacy but It’s now time for him to rest up and watch over us from heaven.”

Thompson retired from soccer in 2019. In April 2024, he shared on Instagram that he had been diagnosed with cancer for a third time, writing that he and his family were "truly devastated." Thompson was a father of two young girls with his wife.

"He was the most Incredible husband, son, brother, friend & father to our beautiful daughters who will now carry his light and legacy on and I will continue to keep filling them up with Joes love every single day," Chantelle Thompson wrote.

His former teams all honored him with tributes, including Rochdale, where he played in more than 200 games.

"He faced every battle head-on, both on and off the pitch," Rochdale wrote on its official Instagram. "His journey and indomitable spirit have been an inspiration for everyone who has been touched by his story."

The team also wore black arm bands and held a minute of applause before its game against Altrincham on April 18 in honor of Thompson.

