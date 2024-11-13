USMNT

How to watch USMNT vs. Jamaica in Nations League quarterfinals Game 1

Both November games for the U.S. will be against Jamaica

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Mauricio Pochettino dipped his toes into international football in the October break. Now he'll lead the U.S. men's national team for his first competitive matches.

The two games the U.S. will play in November are both Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal games, with Jamaica being the opponent for the two-legged fixtures.

Last time out in October, the U.S. beat Panama 2-0 under Pochettino's first game but lost away to Mexico 2-0 in the second, though multiple key players withdrew beforehand.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Here's what to know about the first leg between the USMNT and Jamaica:

When is the USMNT vs. Jamaica game?

The U.S. and Jamaica will play on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

What time is the USMNT vs. Jamaica game?

Soccer

Soccer 21 hours ago

How violence surrounding a soccer match between Israeli and Dutch teams unfolded

2024 Paris Olympics Nov 12

Bev Priestman fired as Canada women's soccer coach after review of Olympic drone scandal

Kickoff time is slated for 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT.

Where is the USMNT vs. Jamaica game?

National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, is the venue for the first leg.

How to watch the USMNT vs. Jamaica game on TV

The U.S. and Jamaica game will be available to watch in English on TNT and truTV. NBC Universo will carry the game in Spanish.

How to stream the USMNT vs. Jamaica game

The game will be streamed online on Max in English, while Peacock will carry the game in Spanish.

Here are five things to know about American soccer player Christian Mate Pulisic.

This article tagged under:

USMNTSoccerCONCACAF
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us