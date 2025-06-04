How to watch Portugal vs. Germany in Nations League semifinals: TV, stream, more

Major club soccer seasons around the globe have concluded, but play still continues for many.

Up next on the packed soccer calendar is the UEFA Nations League semifinals. Formed in 2018 to help create more meaningful games than friendlies, it provides coaches and players with more competitive games at the expense of less rest.

Playing first are Portugal and Germany, two powerhouses of international football. Portugal is still led by Cristiano Ronaldo as the striker, with Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao, Vitinha and Nuno Mendes among the key supporting pieces across the pitch.

Germany, led by young star manager Julian Nagelsmann, won't be at full strength with players like Jamal Musiala, Antonio Rudiger and Kai Havertz not in the squad. However, Florian Wirtz, Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Leroy Sane and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen are available and will need to produce more.

Here's how to watch the first of two Nations League semifinals:

When is the Portugal-Germany Nations League semifinal?

Portugal and Germany will meet on Wednesday, June 4.

Where is the Portugal-Germany Nations League semifinal?

Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, is the venue for the game.

How to watch the Portugal-Germany Nations League semifinal on TV

Portugal-Germany will be broadcast by FOX Sports in the U.S.

How to stream the Portugal-Germany Nations League semifinal online

Portugal-Germany will be available to stream on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports mobile app. Vix will stream the game in Spanish.

When is the Nations League final?

The winner of Portugal-Germany will meet the victor of Spain-France -- to be played Thursday -- in the final on Sunday, June 8 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

