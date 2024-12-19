Carabao Cup semifinal draw: Who Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle and Spurs drew

Then there were four.

The 2024 Carabao Cup is at its penultimate stage, which features a two-legged semifinal before the final at Wembley.

Arsenal booked their ticket first thanks to a Gabriel Jesus hat-trick at home in a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace. Newcastle followed with a solid 3-1 home win over Brentford, with Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali bagging a brace.

Liverpool then went to Southampton and came away with a 2-1 result, continuing their dominant run under first-year manager Arne Slot. Tottenham and Manchester United played on Thursday, with the Spurs somehow pulling off a 4-3 home win with both team's goalkeepers having terrible displays.

The draw was held after the Spurs' win, so here's what to know about the semifinal matchups:

Carabao Cup 2024 semifinal draw

In terms of seeding, Arsenal had ball "1," Liverpool "2," Newcastle "3" and Spurs "4."

Arsenal was drawn first, with Newcastle coming up next.

That automatically sealed the Spurs-Liverpool tie.

Who is at home in the first leg of the 2024 Carabao Cup semifinals?

Arsenal will host Newcastle first at the Emirates, while Spurs will host Liverpool first at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

When are the 2024 Carabao Cup semifinal games?

The first leg of the semifinal will be held on Monday, Jan. 6. The second leg will be on Monday, Feb. 3.

When is the 2024 Carabao Cup Final?

The final at Wembley Stadium will be held on Sunday, March 16.