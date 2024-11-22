WNBA star Caitlin Clark part of Cincinnati group's NWSL bid, report says

WNBA star Caitlin Clark could soon add ownership to her resume.

Clark is part of the ownership group that is looking to bring an NWSL expansion club to Cincinnati, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday, citing a source.

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is part of the ownership group trying to bring an NWSL expansion team to Cincinnati, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. https://t.co/cvbEDNL9xV — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) November 22, 2024

Cincinnati is competing with groups from Philadelphia, Denver, Cleveland and Nashville to have a team that could begin league play by 2026.

The report added Cincinnati's bid, led by the current FC Cincinnati ownership, is the current favorite to win due to its backing and already having a soccer-specific stadium. The winner is expected to be awarded by the end of the calendar year.

Philadelphia, Denver and Cleveland will all need to build new stadiums to host a team and play in a temporary venue until then if one of them wins the bid.

The expansion fee for the 16th NWSL team could reach $100 million, the report added. Boston and Bay FC, the two newest teams, each paid $53 million.

Clark was the top overall pick in the WNBA draft, winning Rookie of the Year in the process after helping Indiana reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016. She also became the first rookie since Candace Parker in 2008 to make the All-WNBA First Team.

The 22-year-old Clark also recently reportedly decided to not partake in the inaugural Unrivaled season, a 3-on-3 women's basketball league in which she was rumored to have received a "Lionel Messi-like" offer to join.

