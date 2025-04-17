Calling NY and NJ soccer fans! FIFA looks for volunteers for the 2025 Club World Cup

What to Know FIFA is looking for volunteers for the 2025 Club World Cup in New York and New Jersey.

Calling all soccer fans in the tri-state area! FIFA is looking for volunteers for the 2025 Club World Cup.

Volunteers are tasked with helping people find their seats, carrying flags, supporting the media and preparing accreditation passes, among other duties. Volunteers even get the chance to meet and greet soccer legends.

Those interested in volunteering must submit an application by applying here.

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ will bring together 32 teams from all six confederations. A total of 63 matches will take place across 12 host venues all over the United States, but the final will be close to home! MetLife Stadium in New Jersey is scheduled to host the final match on Sunday, July 13, to crown a club as champions.

To date, Real Madrid has won the Club World Cup more times than any other team -- lifting the trophy on five different occasions.

The Club World Cup is sure to hold fans over until next year when the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off. Those matches will take place across 16 host cities in North America (United States, Mexico and Canada), with MetLife Stadium also hosting the big final.