Simone Biles

Simone Biles brings out epic outfit for husband's final NFL home game

Biles has attended numerous Bears games this season, including Thursday's vs. the Seahawks

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Olympic legend Simone Biles was back at Soldier Field for Thursday's home finale against the Seattle Seahawks, and her outfit took center stage.

Biles, who is married to Bears safety Jonathan Owens, made sure to let her fandom fly with her wardrobe choice for the game, rocking an outfit covered with pictures of Owens in his Bears uniform:

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 26: Gymnast Simone Biles looks on before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 26, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 26: Gymnast Simone Biles looks on before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 26, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

In his first season with the Bears, Owens has 40 total tackles, along with a forced fumble, an interception and two defended passes. In 56 career games with the Texans, Packers and Bears, he has 267 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Owens traveled to Paris to watch Biles compete in the Olympics, watching as his wife took home three gold medals and a silver medal as she added to her incredible career resume.

Biles has captured seven Olympic gold medals in her career, including medals in the team, all-around and vault competitions in Paris.

This article tagged under:

Simone Biles
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us