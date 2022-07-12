Simone Biles

Simone Biles Offered Coloring Book on Flight, Shares Funny Response

Biles posted her response to the encounter on Instagram

By Max Molski

Simone Biles is a seven-time Olympic medalist. She has 25 medals in World Championships. She even made history by becoming the youngest person in history to accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom last week at 25 years old.

But not everyone knows those numbers when they see Biles. Instead, they focus on another one: her 4-foot-8 stature.

That was the case on a recent flight for the U.S. gymnast. She posted on her Instagram story saying a flight attendant tried to offer her a coloring book. Biles’ expression and response say it all:

Biles didn’t say where she was coming from or going to on said flight. She was in Washington, D.C., on Thursday to accept her Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House.

Biles was one of 17 recipients of the honor. That group included soccer star Megan Rapinoe and actor Denzel Washington.

Along with the accolade, Biles showed she also has a good sense of humor.

