Simona Halep's positive doping test adds to list of 2022 woes

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep has had a whirlwind of a year.

Just when the former world No. 1 thought the chaos would come to a close as she announced the end of her season in September, there was still more in store for her.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced on Friday that Halep had tested positive for Roxadustat, a prohibited substance, putting the 31-year-old on a provisional suspension.

On top of the failed drug test, the current WTA No. 9 is recovering from nose surgery, intended to help her breathe, and is bouncing back from divorce earlier this year.

While the two-time Grand Slam champion tries to navigate her way through the adversity, she has world-famous tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou by her side, looking to keep her head up.

Amid the positive doping test, let’s take a look at the turbulent year Halep has had:

Which banned substance did Simona Halep test positive for?

Simona Halep tested positive for Roxadustat, an anti-anemia substance that is an illegal substance under the 2022 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List.

The failed drug test occurred at the 2022 U.S. Open and the findings will have her provisionally suspended, leaving the world No. 9 unable to compete in any sanctioned tennis events put together by governing bodies of the sport.

How long is Simona Halep suspended?

Under the World Anti-Doing Code, Halep could face a ban of up to four years for the usage of Roxadustat. Athletes, however, can usually reduce their ban if they quickly own up to the offense and accept their sanction.

This is the first time Halep has been suspended due to a positive doping test.

What did Simona Halep say about the positive drug test?

On Simona Halep's Instagram and Twitter, she posted the same statement saying that she will "fight for the truth."

In the four-paragraph statement, she mentions that she has been alerted about the positive drug test and it comes as the "biggest shock of my life."

Halep goes on to say that she has always been against cheating as it goes against everything she believes in. She adds she feels "completely confused and betrayed" in this situation.

“I will fight until the end to prove I never knowingly took any prohibited substance and I have faith that sooner or later, that truth will come out,” she added.

Who is Simona Halep’s coach?

Simona Halep is coached by Patrick Mouratoglou, a highly respected coach who worked with Serena Williams for 10 years.

The partnership began in Spring 2022 when Halep said she became very close to retiring from tennis because she didn't believe she had it in her to crack the top 10 again.

Since the new partnership, Halep has put her full trust in Mouratoglou and has followed his instructions to a tee.

"When I decide something, I always go full, and I trusted Patrick 100%, so I wanted his people and only his people to be in charge of me," she said.

In two months of working with Mouratoglou, she reached the top 10 again.

Since Halep announced the end of her season in September, Mouratoglou announced he would be working with Danish star Holger Rune, who is ranked No. 27 on the men’s tour.

While @Simona_Halep takes time to recover, she encouraged me to seek a new collaboration.



Today, I’m pleased to announce that I’m joining @holgerrune2003’s team.



I’m really excited to start working with Holger. We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13. pic.twitter.com/Iv5IBG2Wko — Patrick Mouratoglou (@pmouratoglou) October 12, 2022

Mouratoglou and Halep are expected to resume their partnership for the 2023 season.

Is Simona Halep divorced?

Simona Halep and billionaire Toni Iuruc got divorced in September after just one year of being married.

There are fingers pointing at Halep's coach Patrick Mouratoglou that he is one of the reasons for the broken marriage.

According to the Romanian tabloid Cancan, Iuruc has not attended any of Halep's matches since she signed a contract with Mouratoglou in April.

Additionally, after Halep lost in the second round of 2022 Roland Garros, Mouratoglou posted a message blaming the star's then-husband, which Halep defended.

Halep went on to fire her manager Virginia Ruzici and signed a contract with a close connection of Mouratoglou's.

How was Simona Halep’s year in tennis?

Overall, Simona Halep did not have a great year, tennis-wise.

Her best result was making it to the semifinal of Wimbledon, which was a result of her partnership with her new coach.

The other three Grand Slams of the year weren't great as she lost in the Round of 16 at the Australian Open, the second round of the French Open and the first round of the U.S. Open.

As Halep said earlier this year, expectations are high for the former top 10 tennis star as she won the French Open in 2018 and Wimbledon in 2019 while having consistent results over the years.

What is Simona Halep’s net worth?

Simona Halep has a net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.