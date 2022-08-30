Serena Williams and Albert Pujols repeat history on Monday night originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With today's advances in training, rehab and nutrition, athletes in their forties continue to defy time. On Monday night, Serena Williams and Albert Pujols proved that yet again.

While Williams secured her 20th first-round victory at the U.S. Open -- where she has never lost in the first two rounds -- Albert Pujols went yard for his 15th home run of this MLB season.

It was an impressive night for the 41-year-old Williams and 42-year-old Pujols. What made it even stranger? The same thing happened 21 years ago to the day.

Today’s edition of sports are crazy:



It is August 29, 2022. Serena Williams won at the US Open and Albert Pujols hit a home run.



This also happened on August 29, 2001. Serena defeated Denisa Chládková in the second round of the Open and Pujols went yard off David Lundquist. — Robert Gordon (@RobbieFingers) August 30, 2022

On August 21, 2001, Williams got a win in the second round of the U.S. Open against Denisa Chládková. That same night, Pujols hit a home run off of David Lundquist in the Cardinals' 16-14 loss to the Padres.

Both athletes are continuing to chase history in the twilight of their careers. This is expected to be Williams' last U.S. Open as she moves toward retirement. She has won an Open-era record 23 Grand Slams, more than any other male or female tennis player. On Wednesday, she will play world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit in the second round of singles. She and her sister Venus -- winners of 14 doubles Grand Slams together -- will also team up again in the first round of doubles.

Pujols, already the active MLB player with the most home runs, has the opportunity to climb the all-time list even further in the final weeks of this season. His 694 home runs as of Monday night rank fifth all time, just two behind Alex Rodriguez in fourth.