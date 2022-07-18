Sam Kerr and Kylian Mbappé star as FIFA 23's cover athletes originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Kylian Mbappé and Sam Kerr are the official faces of EA Sports FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition. While the Frenchman is making his third straight appearance on the cover of the uber-popular video game, Kerr is the first female soccer player to don a global cover for FIFA.

EA Sports first burst on to the scene in 1993 with their FIFA debut and have continued to inspire generations of new fans. They added women to the program in 2015, when American Alex Morgan and Canadian Christine Sinclair appeared on the cover for their respective countries.

The addition of Kerr to the cover is just another sign of how women’s soccer continues to grow in popularity and how EA Sports finds innovative ways to keep up with the times.

Who is Sam Kerr?

Kerr is an Australian forward who has been a fixture on the women’s soccer stage for the past decade.

She made her first World Cup debut in 2011 and became the first Australian player – man or woman – to score a hat trick at a World Cup in 2019. The 28-year-old has continued to ride that momentum on the international stage, leading the Matildas to a best-ever semifinals appearance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

On the club side, she started her career in Australia, before joining the NWSL in 2013. She continued to split her time between Australia and the U.S. until 2019 when she signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Chelsea. Since joining the Blues, Kerr has won two FA Cups and became the only soccer player to win the Golden Boot in three different leagues.

Who is Kylian Mbappé?

Born and raised just outside Paris, Mbappé is considered to be one of the best soccer players in the world and a French sports icon.

He made his Ligue 1 debut in 2015 with Monaco before joining PSG on loan in 2017, outbidding his childhood team, Real Madrid, in the process. Mbappé has remained in Paris ever since and recently signed a deal through 2025 that is rumored to have the potential to make him the highest-paid athlete

He first appeared with the French squad at the 2018 World Cup. In Russia, Mbappé became only the second teenager to score in a World Cup final, joining Brazilian legend Pelé, who made history in 1958. France beat Croatia 4-2 en route to their second World Cup trophy, while Mbappé cemented his status on the international stage.

What is the difference between standard and ultimate editions of EA Sports FIFA?

The standard edition FIFA 22 included the video game, Team of the Week card to be used on a player of the week designated with a larger-than-average boost, usage of Mbappé and another star in limited games and a talented up-and-comer in the career mode squad.

The ultimate edition had all those features and more. Among the additional amenities were access to a four-day preorder, 4,600 FIFA points and one more additional card to use on a player new to a particular club.

Fans will have to wait and see what FIFA has in store for the newest iteration, but the ultimate edition is bound to have plenty of cool features.

When does FIFA 23 release?

No official release date has been announced at this point, but all signs point to the end of September or early October.

In the meantime, fans can await the full trailer release on Wednesday, July 20 at noon E.T. on YouTube.

What does the FIFA 23 cover look like?

The initial release shows Kerr and Mbappé sitting side by side, with Kerr on the left, leaning forward into the frame.

Mbappé has one foot on a soccer ball and is decked out in his Paris Saint-Germain uniform. The left arm of his jersey features the French flag and the letters “GOAT” written across the band.

Meanwhile, Kerr is sporting her Chelsea kit. Like Mbappé, she’s wearing yellow cleats.

How much will FIFA 23 cost?

FifPlay is reporting that the standard edition will range from $59.99 to $69.99, depending on the brand and generation of device. The Ultimate Edition, however, is projected to check in at $99.99.

Will FIFA 23 be crossplay compatible?

One of the biggest changes rumored to be coming to the game is the addition of crossplay compatibility, or the ability to play against players using other software.

Back in February, Tom Henderson first reported that FIFA was expected to add the feature in their upcoming edition, significantly expanding the options for players. While the Wednesday release will likely address this rumor, fans have reason to be excited.