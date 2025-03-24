New York Yankees

Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough agrees to $2 million, 1-year contract with the Yankees

Ryan Yarbrough has agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract with the New York Yankees, a day after he was released from a minor league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays

By The Associated Press

Ryan Yarbrough agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract with the New York Yankees on Monday, a day after he was released from a minor league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.

A 33-year-old left-hander with a slight sidearm delivery, Yarbrough can earn an additional $250,000 in performance bonuses for innings.

“There were other teams, but this was by far the team I was most interested in," he was quoted as saying by The Athletic. "I’ve heard a lot from the pitching side (about) what they’ve been able to do with guys. That was exciting and intriguing to me.”

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Yarbrough is 53-40 with a 4.21 ERA in 68 starts and 128 relief appearances over seven seasons with Tampa Bay (2018-22), Kansas City (2023), the Dodgers (2023-24), who acquired him on July 30 in the trade that sent outfielder Kevin Kiermaier to Los Angeles. He was 5-2 with a 3.19 ERA in 44 relief appearances last season.

Yarbrough throws a sinker (28.7% of his pitches last season), curveball (27.5%), four-seam fastball that averaged 86.7 mph (18.4%), changeup (15.5%) and cutter (9.9%).

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Yarbrough agreed to a minor league deal with Toronto on Feb. 21 and had a 4.05 ERA in 6 2/3 innings over four spring training appearances, striking out eight and walking one.

AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil, a right-hander sidelined by a strained right lat muscle, was placed on the 60-day injured list.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New York YankeesMLB
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us