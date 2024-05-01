boxing

Boxer Ryan Garcia denies using performance-enhancing drugs after beating Devin Haney

Garcia's victory could be overturned if the positive drug test is confirmed.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ryan Garcia denied using performance-enhancing drugs in a video posted on social media Wednesday night after ESPN reported that he had tested positive for a banned substance.

Garcia defeated Devin Haney, a former amateur rival, by majority decision on April 20 in New York. Garcia knocked Haney down three times and handed the WBC super lightweight champion his first loss but did not win the title because he was over the weight limit.

“Everybody knows that I don’t cheat,” Garcia said in a video posted on X. “Never taken a steroid ... I don’t even know where to get steroids. ... I barely take supplements. Big lies.”

ESPN reported that the 25-year-old Garcia tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Ostarine the day before and the day of the fight, citing a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association letter. Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator, and its use can stimulate muscle growth. The drug is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The samples were taken before the fight, but the results weren't known until later, ESPN reported.

Garcia's victory could be overturned if the positive drug test is confirmed.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

boxing
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Solar Eclipse Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us