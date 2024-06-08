Beverly Hills

Boxer Ryan Garcia arrested in Beverly Hills for alleged vandalism

By Karla Rendon

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia celebrates after defeating Devin Haney in a fight at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images)
Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images

Boxer Ryan Garcia was arrested Saturday on suspicion of felony vandalism at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills hotel, according to law enforcement.

The Beverly Hills Police Department said officers arrested the athlete sometime around 6 p.m. after he allegedly caused damage at the hotel. Officials did not specify what that damage was nor did they comment on the expenses of said damage.

As of 8 p.m., Garcia was still in custody. He is expected to be released later on Saturday.

Details on what led up to the alleged vandalism were not immediately available.

It is unclear if Garcia has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

