Rutgers Football Team Quarantined After New Batch of Members Test Positive for Coronavirus

Football is on pause at Rutgers after six additional members of the team tested positive for the coronavirus, the school's athletic department announced.

The latest round of positive results came from the team's weekly testing cycle, the school's spokesperson said in a statement Saturday. Four members of the team had previously tested positive, bringing the total to at least 10.

"As a result, we have paused all in-person team activities, quarantined our entire program and will work diligently with Rutgers medical experts, and state and local officials to determine next steps," the statement read.

The school's football team resumed activities on June 15.

The news comes as New Jersey adds an additional 547 positive cases of the virus, bringing the state total 178,858. At least 13,856 New Jerseyeans have died from the virus, state officials report.