Rutgers Football Team Quarantined After New Batch of Members Test Positive for Coronavirus

Football is on pause at Rutgers after six additional members of the team tested positive for the coronavirus

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – NOVEMBER 19: A general view during the first half of a game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Rutgers Stadium on November 19, 2011 in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Football is on pause at Rutgers after six additional members of the team tested positive for the coronavirus, the school's athletic department announced.

The latest round of positive results came from the team's weekly testing cycle, the school's spokesperson said in a statement Saturday. Four members of the team had previously tested positive, bringing the total to at least 10.

"As a result, we have paused all in-person team activities, quarantined our entire program and will work diligently with Rutgers medical experts, and state and local officials to determine next steps," the statement read.

The school's football team resumed activities on June 15.

The news comes as New Jersey adds an additional 547 positive cases of the virus, bringing the state total 178,858. At least 13,856 New Jerseyeans have died from the virus, state officials report.

