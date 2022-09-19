Russell Wilson’s rough start leads PointsBet to offer free bets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Is it time to let Russ cook or is time to admit that Russ is cooked? The answer might be in the eye of the beholder.

Russell Wilson may have gotten his first win under center for the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon but his performance to start the 2022 NFL season has led some football fans to question whether or not the Super Bowl-winning QB should still be counted amongst football's elite.

"RUSS is COOKED," PointsBet Sportsbook declared during the Broncos' 16-9 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 2.

Wilson finished his home opener at Empower Field at Mile High completing 14 of 31 passes for 219 yards, one touchdown and one interception. It was an underwhelming performance for the man who's the second-highest paid QB in football, and who recently signed a $245-million extension with Denver following an offseason trade from the Seattle Seahawks.

For its part, PointsBet is willing to back up its skepticism with a free bet for users to play at their own discretion.

"Russell Wilson has played so poorly to start the season that we're giving a FREE BET to everyone who placed a bet on Russ to win MVP," PointsBet said.

The sportsbook clarified that to qualify for the free bet, users must provide a screenshot of their betslip to PointsBet on Twitter at @PointsBetUSA

Wilson, who opened the 2022 season as the seventh favorite for NFL MVP, is now listed on PointsBet as a 40/1 longshot just two games into the year.

The Week 2 performance was a steep drop-off from Wilson's Week 1 debut with Denver. Against his former team, Wilson tossed for 340 yards and a score in a losing effort at Seattle.

In both contests, the Broncos' offense was only able to net 16 points. While Denver sits tied with the Los Angeles Chargers in second place in the AFC West, the Broncos can't feel good looking up at Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Currently, PointsBet has Mahomes listed at +425 to win the 2022 NFL MVP award -- the favorite behind Bills QB Josh Allen.

Wilson, on the other hand, has dropped. He now sits behind 14 different players -- two times as many as he was just a few weeks ago.

The Broncos play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

