College Football

Robert Griffin III Learns Wife Is in Labor During TCU-Michigan Broadcast, Sprints Off Field

Griffin III received a call late in the third quarter that his wife was in labor

By Eric Mullin

Robert Griffin III learns wife is in labor during TCU-Michigan broadcast originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Robert Griffin III put his speed to use at the TCU-Michigan Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.

The ex-NFL quarterback was part of ESPN's "Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show" alternate broadcast of the College Football Playoff semifinal. But he couldn't stick around for the entire game.

That's because late in the third quarter, Griffin III received a call on-air that his wife was in labor.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"Sorry guys, I gotta go," Griffin said on the broadcast. "My wife is going into labor."

After being congratulated by his fellow broadcasters, the 32-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner showed he still has some burst left as he sprinted off the State Farm Stadium field.

Sports

NFL 1 hour ago

Tua Tagovailoa Didn't Show Concussion Signs Vs. Packers: Review

TCU 1 hour ago

TCU Defeats Michigan in Fiesta Bowl, Advances to National Championship

Griffin III and his wife, Grete, announced in July that they were expecting their third child together. Griffin III has another child from a previous relationship.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

College FootballCollege Football Playoff
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us