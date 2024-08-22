Sports

Rick Pitino's office at St. John's robbed of memorabilia by 3 thieves: Police source

By Marc Santia

Porter Binks/Getty Images

The office of famed basketball coach Rick Pitino was allegedly robbed by three men who a police source said walked out with memorabilia.

The theft occurred around 8 p.m. Tuesday at St. John's University in Queens, where Pitino has served as head coach of the men's basketball team since 2023. According to a law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the incident, three men were seen on video walking out of Pitino's office with memorabilia.

It was not clear how much memorabilia was taken or what the thieves got away with. The law enforcement source told NBC New York that the men are believed to be in their 20s.

No arrests have yet been made. An NYPD investigation is ongoing.

