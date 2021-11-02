NFL

Reports: Texans Won't Deal Deshaun Watson Before Trade Deadline

The Miami Dolphins, the team most heavily linked with the quarterback, reportedly ended their pursuit of Watson

By Eric Mullin

Reports: Texans won't deal Deshaun Watson before trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It appears Deshaun Watson is staying put.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Houston Texans will not trade Watson prior to Tuesday afternoon's NFL trade deadline, according to multiple reports.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was first to report that Watson won't be on the move.

Sports

Winter Olympics 2 hours ago

How Olympians Are Coping With Mental Health Issues Ahead of Winter Olympics

NFL Sep 8

NFL Schedule Week 9: Game Times, How to Watch on TV and More

The Miami Dolphins, the team most heavily linked with the quarterback, reportedly ended their pursuit of Watson and will stick with 2020 first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa for the rest of this season.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross made the final decision not to move forward with a deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Ross actually received permission to speak with Watson on Monday night, per Rapoport.

The Carolina Panthers were also linked to Watson, but they reportedly aren't expected to make a deal either.

Watson, who has not suited up for a game this season, is currently facing 22 pending civil suits alleging sexual assault and misconduct. An additional criminal investigation is also still underway.

Watson is under contract for four more years and holds a no-trade clause.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLMiami DolphinsHouston Texansdeshaun watson
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us