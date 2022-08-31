Report: White Sox manager Tony La Russa 'out indefinitely' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
White Sox manager Tony La Russa is "out indefinitely" for personal medical reasons, according to Bob Nightengale.
La Russa missed Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals to undergo "medical testing" from doctors in Chicago. Bench coach Miguel Cairo filled in for the everyday skipper, as the Sox lost 9-7 to the Royals.
Now, La Russa is flying to see his personal doctors in Arizona about the issue, according to the report.
Cairo will likely fill the void for the team's second game against the Royals on Wednesday.
Copyright RSN