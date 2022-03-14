Report: Texans decline Colts' attempt to speak with Deshaun Watson originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Houston Texans appear ready to trade quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Just not to another team in the AFC South.

The Texans have declined the Indianapolis Colts' attempt to speak with Watson, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday.

Houston has declined Indianapolis’ attempt to speak with Deshaun Watson, per source. Houston comfortable trading Watson - just not in the AFC South. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers are among the teams who have made strong trade offers for the quarterback. Watson, who holds a no-trade clause, plans to meet with both the Saints and Panthers soon, per Rapoport.

Watson sat out for the entire 2021 season as he faced a criminal investigation and 22 civil lawsuits for alleged sexual assault and misconduct. Watson won't face criminal charges after a grand jury didn't indict him on Friday, but the civil suits are still active. The NFL is also conducting its own investigation to determine if Watson violated the league's personal conduct policy.

The Colts are in the search for a new quarterback after trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders.

Indy entered Monday's legal tampering period with the most cap space in the league at nearly $70 million. Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota are the top available free-agent signal callers, while Watson and Jimmy Garoppolo headline the QBs who could be had in a trade.

The Colts do not own a first-round pick in next month's NFL draft, having traded it away to the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire Wentz last offseason.