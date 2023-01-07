Report: Sean McVay considering stepping away from Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Sean McVay reportedly is considering stepping away from the Los Angeles Rams.

The 36-year-old head coach is expected to take some time after the Rams’ Week 18 finale against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday to determine whether he wants to return in the role, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday, citing sources.

McVay, who led Los Angeles to a Super Bowl triumph last February, is hoping to process a year that has included being courted to work in television, getting married, seeing his wife’s home country of Ukraine in crisis and losing his grandfather, Schefter added.

It hasn’t helped that the Rams have fallen mightily short of expectations in 2022 following their Super Bowl win, posting a 5-11 record after 17 weeks, which includes a 4-5 mark at SoFi Stadium.

Injuries to key players – such as Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson II and more – throughout the season have only worsened the situation for McVay, which reportedly took a toll on him. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen also reported in December that Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen was planning a return to the same role at Kentucky next season.

McVay is still under contract with the Rams until 2026. Should he step away, the contract would remain and he’d still be considered a member of the franchise. It’s similar to Sean Payton's current situation with the New Orleans Saints.

Earlier on Saturday, ESPN’s Jeff Legwold reported that the Denver Broncos contacted the Saints to seek permission to interview Payton for their head coaching vacancy, which was granted. Payton had stepped down from the role last January, but did not indicate he would retire.

Kick-off time for Rams-Seahawks at Lumen Field is at 1:25 p.m. PT.