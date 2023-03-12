Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Seeking This Kind of Contract in Free Agency

OBJ is seeking this kind of salary in NFL free agency, per report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Odell Beckham Jr. is hoping to resume his career during the 2023 NFL season, and he's reportedly looking for another huge payday in the process.

ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported Saturday that the 30-year-old wide receiver is still seeking a contract worth $20 million per year in free agency. The free agent market opens March 15.

Beckham last played for the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 season, and he tore his ACL in the first half of L.A.'s win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. He did not play at all in the 2022 campaign.

Beckham could still be a productive player in the right situation, but it wouldn't be smart for any team to bet $20 million per season on that happening. The 2014 first-round pick last tallied 1,000-plus receiving yards in 2019. He has missed 29 games over the last three seasons.

The veteran wideout held a private workout for teams in Arizona on Friday. The New England Patriots were among the teams in attendance, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.