Report: NFL changes overtime playoff rule so both teams get possession originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Call it the Patrick Mahomes rule.

The NFL has modified its postseason overtime rules so that both teams are assured of getting the ball, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Both teams now will be assured of getting the football in overtime during the postseason, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 29, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NFL owners approved the tweak to overtime rules on Tuesday.

Regular season games will be played with the current rules, allowing a team to win the game by scoring a touchdown on the opening possession. If the opening drive results in a field goal, the opposing team gets the opportunity to match with a field goal or score a touchdown to win the game. If there's a turnover, the first team to score wins.

The postseason overtime ruling comes after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in the divisional playoffs in overtime last season when Mahomes led an eight-play, 75-yard drive that was capped with a game-winning eight-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce. Josh Allen, who had thrown for 329 yards and four touchdowns, and the Bills offense never got to touch the ball in overtime.