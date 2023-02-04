Report: New Team Emerges in Kyrie Irving Trade Talks

Report: New team emerges in Kyrie Irving sweepstakes originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A new team has emerged in the Kyrie Irving sweepstakes.

The Los Angeles Clippers have been engaging with the Brooklyn Nets about a potential trade for Irving, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday. The Clippers join the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns, among others, who are exploring a potential deal, per Wojnarowski.

The Athletic's Law Murphy reported that the Clippers have made a "strong offer" for Irving and that head coach Tyronn Lue is open to a reunion with the eight-time All-Star point guard. Lue coached Irving on the Cleveland Cavaliers and they won a championship together in 2015-16.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Irving shocked the NBA world on Friday by requesting a trade from Brooklyn. The trade request reportedly came after Irving and the Nets failed to agree to an extension. Brooklyn has been informed that Irving will leave in the upcoming free agency period if he isn't moved by the trade deadline, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported.

It seems like the Nets are prepared to grant Irving's request as well. Wojnarowski reported that Brooklyn is "proceeding in talks throughout the league as though they're determined to find a deal for Irving."

Wojnarowski added that Nets general manager Sean Marks and Co. "are working to find deals that can keep them in contention" with Kevin Durant nearing a return from injury. The Clippers have the ability to put together a trade package featuring several quality role players, such as Norman Powell, Terance Mann, Luke Kennard and Marcus Morris.

The NBA trade deadline is on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.