Report: MLS' Sporting Kansas City Came Close to Signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Could Cristiano Ronaldo really have come to the United States?

It appears that one Major League Franchise came close before Ronaldo headed for Saudi Arabia, but it wasn't one that comes first to mind: Sporting Kansas City.

The Wizards reportedly were the one MLS team with a concrete offer on the table, and the package appeared to be in the ballpark of Al-Nassr's, according to ESPN's Taylor Twellman.

Multiple @MLS teams inquired about Ronaldo and his future but 1 team was already at the table: @SportingKC

Their offer was so compelling that Ronaldo’s team had multiple meetings w/SKC before taking the Saudi deal. The package (wages/commercial) was said to be “very close”. #MLS — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) December 31, 2022

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

MLS insider Tom Bogert also noted that Kansas City had his discovery rights, which is a clause in MLS that allows a team priority in signing a player over another MLS-based franchise.

Sources can confirm: Sporting KC were the MLS team that came closest to signing Cristiano Ronaldo. Talks ongoing for weeks, it was a real possibility.



Package was very good. Plans were being made to make it happen. SKC had his "discovery rights" (i.e. path to sign him). Wild. https://t.co/MIXxIEPHHY pic.twitter.com/On4bRwasdo — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) December 31, 2022

Sporting Kansas City is owned by investing group Sporting Club, comprising five principals. Clifford Illig, a billionaire, is the headliner. In 2015, the group had been linked to a purchase of English Premier League's Everton for north of $340 million, but Robb Heineman, one of the principals, shut the rumors down while keeping doors open for the future.

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes joined the ownership group in 2021.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were two other marquee football icons linked to potential MLS moves, but the former appears close to a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain while the latter signed with Brazilian side Gremio.