Report: Rams Give Allen Robinson Permission to Seek Trade

Allen Robinson appears on his way to a third team in three seasons.

The former Chicago Bears standout has received permission from the Los Angeles Rams to seek a trade, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.

After spending the last four years with the Chicago Bears, Robinson signed a three-year, $46.5 million deal with the Rams last offseason. Pelissero reported that the Rams are willing to pay a portion of the $15.25 million in guaranteed salary as part of Robinson’s contract. Robinson has no guaranteed money on his deal in 2024.

Robinson was brought in to replace Odell Beckham Jr. in the Rams’ receiving corps last season, but it didn’t pan out. He caught 33 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns across 10 games before landing on injured reserve in November. After combining for 200 catches in 2019 and 2020, he has hauled in just 71 receptions over the last two years.

Robinson is one of several Rams veterans expected to be on the move this year. The team already released Bobby Wagner, Jalen Ramsey has become a coveted trade target and Leonard Floyd reportedly will be released if no trade partner is found for a potential swap.