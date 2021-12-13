Report: Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium to Host Super Bowl in 2024

Report: Raiders' Allegiant Stadium to host Super Bowl in 2024 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Super Bowl is coming to Sin City.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, is reportedly going to be the home of Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, first reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The decision is expected to be announced the NFL owners meeting on Wednesday in Dallas.

The Raiders moved in 2020 from Oakland to Las Vegas into the $2 billion stadium. It currently seats $65,000, which is under the typical $70,000 threshold used for Super Bowl venues, but additional seating could be added.

Super LVIII was originally supposed to take place in New Orleans at the Caesar Superdome, but a scheduling conflict caused the venue to shift its Super Bowl to 2025.

With Las Vegas expected to host the Super Bowl in 2024, that will make it three consecutive years with the biggest game of the season hosted by a western team. This year's Super Bowl is set to take place in Inglewood, Cali. at the Rams' SoFi Stadium and 2023 will have the Super Bowl hosted at the Cardinals' State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.