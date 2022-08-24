Report: Lakers to Acquire Patrick Beverley From Jazz in Three-Player Trade

Report: Lakers to land Pat Bev, THT goes to Jazz in three-player trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Patrick Beverley is headed back to Southern California – except he won’t be returning to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly will finalize a deal Thursday morning that will land them Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

The Los Angeles Lakers are in advanced talks on a trade to acquire Utah Jazz guard Patrick Beverley for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, sources tell ESPN. Deal could be finalized as soon as Thursday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 25, 2022

Wojnarowski reported there will be no picks involved in the deal.

Beverley, who spent the 2021-22 season with the Minnesota Timberwolves and received a one-year contract extension in February, was dealt to the Jazz this summer as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Rudy Gobert to Minneapolis.

Horton-Tucker, the Lakers’ 46th overall pick in 2019, had a breakout preseason campaign in 2020 that saw him emerge into a rotational player the last two seasons, but he’s never evolved his game beyond a downhill rim-attacker. Los Angeles signed Stanley Johnson to a two-year, $3.2 million deal in January after he impressed throughout multiple 10-day contracts.

Now Beverley will join LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook as the team looks to bounce back after a disappointing campaign in which they failed to qualify for the playoffs. And, of course, Beverley’s heated history with Westbrook is well-documented, which should make for an intriguing fit.

On paper, Beverley’s track record of being a quality 3-and-D point guard should bode well alongside the stars, as they lacked in that area all last season.

The Lakers’ first game against the Clippers this year, where Beverley played from 2017 to 2020, is scheduled for Oct. 20.