Report: Jaguars Reach Agreements With Christian Kirk, Brandon Scherff, Foye Oluokun, Foley Fatukasi

The Jacksonville Jaguars were big spenders on Monday afternoon.
The team had a busy start to free agency by reportedly reaching agreements with offensive lineman Brandon Scherff, linebacker Foye Oluokun, defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi and wide receiver Christian Kirk.
The 30-year-old Scherff, a five-time Pro Bowl guard for the Washington Commanders, allowed zero sacks last season.
Oluokun, a 26-year-old linebacker who led the league in tackles in 2021 with the Atlanta Falcons, reportedly agreed on a three-year, $45 million deal with the Jags.
The team also reportedly reached an agreement on a three-year, $30 million deal with 27-year-old Fatukasi, a run-stopping specialist for the New York Jets who had 46 total tackles in 15 games last season.
The Jaguars then reached a deal with Kirk, a 25-year-old wideout who had career-highs of 77 catches and 982 yards last season with the Arizona Cardinals. His new deal puts him among the highest-paid receivers in the NFL.
The Jaguars, who own the top pick in the draft for the second consecutive year, averaged a league-low 14.9 points per game during Trevor Lawrence's rookie season. The team allowed 26.9 points per game, fifth worst in the league, and 125.1 rushing yards per game, 10th most in the league.