Report: Hawks Acquiring Dejounte Murray From Spurs for Three First-Round Picks

Trae Young has a new teammate to soar with in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Hawks reportedly are acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs for Danilo Gallinari, three future first-round picks and a future pick swap, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Atlanta Hawks are trading Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2022

Murray made the 2022 NBA All-Star Game as an injury replacement for Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and finished the season averaging 21.1 points, 9.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals on a 46-33-79 shooting split.

