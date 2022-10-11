Report: Giants Punter Still in London Due to Passport Issues

New York Giants

Both Jamie Gillan and the Giants were aware in advance of the international trip that the punter could face issues for the return flight home

By Eric Mullin

It's been more than 48 hours since the New York Giants defeated the Green Bay Packers in London.

But one of New York's players is still across the pond.

Punter Jamie Gillan remains in London following Sunday's game due to passport issues, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Gillan, who was born in Scotland and spent most of his childhood there, initially came to the United States with his father on a NATO visa and that designation was never changed to a work visa when he entered the NFL, according to the NFL Network report

Both Gillan and the Giants were aware in advance of the international trip that the punter could face issues for the return flight home, per the report.

Gillan reportedly is expected to fly back home Thursday after getting a new passport with help from U.S. diplomats. But the Giants reportedly will still work out punters this week just in case Gillan doesn't make it back in time for Sunday's home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Gillan punted twice for an average of 50 yards in the 27-22 win over Green Bay. The fourth-year pro nicknamed the "Scottish Hammer" ranks fourth in the NFL this season with an average of 51 yards per punt.

