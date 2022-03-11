MLB

Report: Clayton Kershaw Returning to Dodgers on One-Year Deal

Kershaw went 10-8 with a 3.55 ERA last season

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Report: Clayton Kershaw returning to Dodgers on one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Clayton Kershaw is staying in Los Angeles.

Kershaw agreed to a one-year contract with the Dodgers on Friday pending a physical, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The deal is worth $17 million plus incentives, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Kershaw's previous contract, which he inked in 2018, was for three years and $93 million.

Kershaw, who turns 34 on March 19, has spent his entire 14-year career with the Dodgers. The three-time Cy Young winner and eight-time All-Star went 10-8 with a 3.55 ERA over 22 starts last season.

An elbow injury sidelined Kershaw for the 2021 postseason as the Dodgers fell to the eventual-champion Atlanta Braves in the NLCS. Kershaw told The Athletic's Andy McCullough on Friday that he is now healthy.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Sports

MLB 1 hour ago

Clayton Kershaw Reportedly Returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers

World Cup 2 hours ago

World Cup Facts

Kershaw was one of several big-name Dodgers free agents this offseason. Max Scherzer and Corey Seager both departed L.A., for the New York Mets and Texas Rangers respectively, while Kenley Jansen still remains unsigned.

In addition to Kershaw, the Dodgers have been able to retain Justin Turner and Chris Taylor thus far.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

MLBLos Angeles DodgersClayton Kershaw
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us