Report: Chandler Jones to Join Raiders; Yannick Ngakoue Traded to Colts

Report: Jones agrees to deal with Raiders; Ngakoue traded to Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The AFC West continues to load up, this time adding another star defender to the mix.

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly agreed to a deal with former Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones worth $17 million per year. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero first reported news of the deal, while CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reported that the deal is for three years.

Subsequently, the Raiders traded defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts in a straight-up deal for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Ngakoue had 10 sacks for Las Vegas last season.

Jones is now reunited with Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler, both of whom were with the New England Patriots when Jones was on the team from 2012 through 2015. McDaniels re-joined the Patriots in 2012 and Ziegler joined the Patriots in 2013 before they left together for Las Vegas this offseason.

Since being traded by the Patriots to the Cardinals in 2016, Jones has emerged as one of the league's best pass-rushers. He reached double digit sacks in five of six years in Arizona, including a career-high 19 in 2019. Last season, Jones had 10.5 sacks and 41 combined tackles in 15 games.

Jones, 32, joins a loaded AFC West that has already added a handful of Pro Bowlers this offseason. The Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson and signed Randy Gregory, the Los Angeles Chargers traded for Khalil Mack and signed J.C. Jackson and the Kansas City Chiefs still have Patrick Mahomes.