Report: Bradley Beal Declines $36.4 Million Option; Can Return to Wizards on Max Deal

Report: Beal declines $36.4 million option; can return on max deal

Bradley Beal has declined his $36.4 million player option and has become a free agent, per a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday.

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has declined his $36.4M option and become a free agent, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Beal is eligible to sign a 5-year max to return to Wizards – or sign elsewhere on a 4-year deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2022

Beal, who has spent all 10 of his NBA seasons in Washington, can now sign a five-year max contract with the Wizards worth nearly $250 million. Should he decide to leave Washington, he can sign a four-year deal worth about $184 million.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Wizards brought in Monte Morris and Will Barton, while sending Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith to the Nuggets. Morris will help the team’s point guard situation, and Barton will come as a solid 3-point shooter on the wing.

The Wizards’ first, and expected, domino of the offseason has now fallen. What happens next will shape the franchise for years to come.