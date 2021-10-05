Red Sox star J.D. Martinez won't play vs. Yankees in Wild Card Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Boston Red Sox will be without one of their best hitters in Tuesday night's American League Wild Card Game against the rival New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

J.D. Martinez suffered a left ankle sprain tripping over a base in Sunday's regular season finale versus the Washington Nationals. Martinez exited the game in the sixth inning.

On Tuesday morning, the Red Sox unveiled their roster for the showdown versus the Yankees and Martinez was not included, which means he won't play.

Veteran pitcher Chris Sale, who started Sunday against the Nationals but only pitched 2 1/3 innings, also is not on the Wild Card roster. Left-handed relief pitcher Josh Taylor, who's dealt with a back injury, made the roster.

First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The winner advances to the American League Division Series to play the Tampa Bay Rays beginning with Game 1 on Thursday night.