Read the statement from Jets owner Woody Johnson about Robert Saleh

It's official -- Robert Saleh has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the New York Jets.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will serve as interim head coach, the team announced. The team is 2-3 this season and coming off a disappointing 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London.

Jets owner Woody Johnson released the following statement Tuesday:

"This morning, I informed Robert Saleh that he will no longer serve as the Head Coach of the Jets. I thanked him for his hard work these past three-and-a-half years and wished him and his family well moving forward. This was not an easy decision, but we are not where we should be given our expectations, and I believe now is the best time for us to move in a different direction.

"Jeff Ulbrich will serve as our Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season. He is a tough coach who has the respect of the coaches and players on this team. I believe he along with the coaches on this staff can get the most of our talented team and attain the goals we established this offseason."

ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report the news.