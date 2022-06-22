Ravens Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson Dies at Age 26

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died on Tuesday night, the team announced. He was 26 years old.

"We are profoundly saddened by the passing of Jaylon Ferguson," the Ravens said in a statement on Wednesday. "He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."

A cause of death has not been revealed.

A native of Zachary, Louisiana, Ferguson had a record-setting career year at Louisana Tech. Ferguson, who was nicknamed "Sack Daddy," set the all-time NCAA FBS record for career sacks with 45 over his four college seasons.

The Ravens selected Ferguson with the 85th overall pick in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He played in 38 games and made 10 starts with the Ravens, tallying 4.5 sacks and 67 total tackles in his three NFL seasons.

"We are heartbroken to hear of the tragic loss of Jaylon Ferguson," the NFL's statement read. "The NFL family sends our deepest condolences to his loved ones."

Several current and former Ravens players reacted to the tragic news on Twitter:

My brother. I love you man 💔 — 🦈 (@Patrickqueen_) June 22, 2022

The last person I talked to leaving the facility. Spent almost everyday in the sauna together tryna see who gone last longer. Said it was our turn this year man. Ima miss you bro💔 — 🦈 (@Patrickqueen_) June 22, 2022

J Ferg I love you my brother 😢💔🕊 https://t.co/lltgAjiHue — Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) June 22, 2022

💔 my young life . Love you bro https://t.co/OIe33wj94v — Tony Jefferson II (@_tonyjefferson) June 22, 2022