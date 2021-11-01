Ranking the 10 Best NBA City Edition Uniforms for 2021-22 Season

Ranking the 10 best NBA City Edition uniforms originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

All 30 NBA teams unveiled their 2021-22 City Edition uniforms on Monday.

In honor of the league's 75th anniversary season, each team's City Edition uniforms represent "the ultimate basketball moments mixtape – a compilation of the franchise’s greatest hits through the years."

Some are boring (looking at you, Thunder) and others are ugly (hello, Heat). But there are also several sweet-looking sets.

Here’s a ranking of the 10 best City Edition uniforms:

10. New York Knicks

This is the Knicks City edition jersey for the 2021-22 season. Notice the numbers on the waistband for thir retired jerseys. There's an MSG silhouette on the shorts. pic.twitter.com/WCyiN7Gd3L — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) November 1, 2021

Everything's coming up Knicks. Not only are they playing great basketball, but they’re also rolling out great uniforms. Their shorts rival the Memphis Grizzlies (who we'll get to shortly) for the best in the entire City Edition collection.

9. Minnesota Timberwolves

they’re even better in person 👀



be the first to know when the threads drop https://t.co/jpezTtdYpB pic.twitter.com/TMnLfmwD5f — Timberwolves Team Store (@TeamStoreWolves) November 1, 2021

The only bad thing to say about these is that they aren’t the Prince-inspired uniforms from a few years ago. Love the trees on the jersey and shorts.

8. Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Unveil 2021-2022 Nike NBA City Edition Uniform 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rBUK0GHn99 — Bally Sports: Grizzlies (@GrizzOnBally) November 1, 2021

Have the Grizzlies ever sported bad uniforms? From the logo on the shorts to the subtle bear claw marks on the "Memphis" lettering and the "MEM" pattern, these are a slam dunk.

7. Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns City Edition Jersey is 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pLgDgfGHB5 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 29, 2020

The Suns knocked it out of the park with their City Edition unis last season. Running it back wasn't a bad choice.

6. Houston Rockets

🚀🚀🚀 RT to show love for these jerseys! 🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/4yVajbBnjg — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) November 1, 2021

Something like this should be the Rockets’ permanent uniform set. Or at least just bring back the pinstripes.

5. Toronto Raptors

Take a closer look at the @Raptors 2021-22 City Edition uniform! 👀 pic.twitter.com/YPebLkTxNP — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) November 1, 2021

What do you get when you combine OVO’s black and gold colors with one of the NBA’s best vintage logos? Awesome City Edition uniforms.

4. Brooklyn Nets

Nets City Edition uniforms pay homage to New Jersey and even Long Island with a mix of Brooklyn in there. pic.twitter.com/9Dntr5QqeE — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) November 1, 2021

The uniforms and court are going to make it feel like the Nets are back in East Rutherford, N.J. All that will be missing is Sly Fox. In all seriousness, the Nets did a fantastic job blending together their Long Island and New Jersey roots, while also adding a touch of Brooklyn.

3. Philadelphia 76ers

.@sixers unveil 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniform, inspired by Spectrum era of 76ers basketball pic.twitter.com/cWdOoFiW9h — Matt Murphy (@Matt_Murphy04) November 1, 2021

Non-Sixers fans might have been confused by the different-colored blocks on the side of the jersey. But the nod to the Spectrum was a great idea and executed to perfection.

2. Atlanta Hawks

The 404 has always held us down. We bring you this jersey as our ultimate tribute to the 🅰️ pic.twitter.com/Lpxa9yzNlZ — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 1, 2021

You don’t typically see the combination of a team’s city/name and logo on the front of a jersey. But, like the Raptors, the Hawks were able to pull it off with a great throwback logo.

1. Charlotte Hornets

Here’s a look at the Charlotte Hornets City Edition Uniforms for this season, which pays homage to the franchises iconic moments as part of the NBA’s 75th anniversary.#NBA75 | #AllFly | #NBA | #Hornets pic.twitter.com/iSpBYuT9GZ — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) November 1, 2021

It’s only right that the NBA’s most fun team to watch has the best City Edition unis. Yes, there’s a ton going here, but the colors and hive pattern are so good. Can’t wait for the first LaMelo Ball-to-Miles Bridges alley-oop in these.