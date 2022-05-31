Rangers NHL Playoff Run: When They Play, Who They Face, Where to Watch

The New York Rangers are in the NHL's 2021-2022 Eastern Conference Final for the first time in seven years - and they're facing off against the team that beat them the last time, the powerhouse Tampa Bay Lightning.

These are the key details on who the Rangers play next, the Rangers radio station and TV partner, and when to see Rangers games.

Who Do the Rangers Play Next?

The New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL's Eastern Conference Final is a rematch of the 2014-2015 season, when Tampa Bay beat the Rangers 4 games to 3.

The Lightning, winners of the last two Stanley Cup Finals, enter this series against Rangers as slight favorites yet again.

When Do the Rangers Play?

The best-of-seven New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning series starts June 1 in New York.

The two teams will then play every other day through June 14, assuming the series goes to a full seven games.

How Do I Watch the Rangers?

Here is the Rangers playoff TV schedule for the NHL Eastern Conference Final.

Game 1: June 1, 8 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: June 3, 8 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: June 5, 3 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: June 7, 8 p.m., ESPN

Game 5*: June 9, 8 p.m., ESPN

Game 6*: June 11, 8 p.m., ESPN

Game 7*: June 14, 8 p.m., ESPN



* if necessary

Who Is the Rangers Radio Station?

The NY Rangers radio partner in the New York City market is 98.7 FM.