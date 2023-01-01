Raiders Fan Epically Proposes to 49ers Fan on Allegiant Stadium Field

Watch Raiders fan’s epic on-field proposal to 49ers fan originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A marriage proposal is one of the most significant moments in any person's life, so the timing and location must be correct, considering the sentimental value it will have for the couple.

Before Sunday's 49ers-Raiders game in Las Vegas, one Silver and Black fan opted to pop the question to his girlfriend, who was wearing a No. 80 Jerry Rice jersey. So, it was clear where her fandom stood.

Nonetheless, after the couple was done posing for a picture in the end zone, the Raiders fan got down on one knee and, with the Allegiant Stadium crowd watching, asked for the 49ers fan's hand in marriage.

Proposing at sporting events can be risky, but this occasion had a happy ending, as the 49ers fan said yes.

A Raiders fan and Niners fan got engaged on the field 💍 pic.twitter.com/jg7EM25sJG — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 1, 2023

While the couple has opposing rooting interests, they can bring their fandom and this moment into their marriage, with future 49ers-Raiders games now holding a different meaning.