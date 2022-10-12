Davante Adams

Raiders' Davante Adams Cited for Assault After Shoving Man to Ground

Adams shoved a photographer following the Raiders' loss to the Chiefs on Monday

By Max Molski

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams received a citation for assault after shoving a photographer to the ground following a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, according to Kansas City Municipal Court records.

The incident occurred when Adams was walking into the tunnel at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium following a 30-29 defeat. The photographer, Ryan Zebley, crossed Adams’ path and Adams shoved him to the ground with two hands.

The Kansas City Police Department announced that a police report had been filed against Adams and that Zebley had to go to the hospital. The citation states that Zebley got whiplash, a headache and a “possible minor concussion.”

Adams apologized for the incident after Monday’s game. Still, the NFL reportedly is considering disciplining the wideout, including a possible suspension.

“The matter is under review,” an NFL spokesperson told KSHB 41 News on Wednesday. “We do not have a timeline.”

The Raiders have their bye in Week 6 and will return to the field at home against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Oct. 23.

