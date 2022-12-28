Raiders Benching Derek Carr Vs. 49ers, Starting QB Jarrett Stidham in Week 17

Raiders to bench Carr, start Stidham in Week 17 clash vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare for their Week 17 clash against the 49ers on Sunday, they’ll do so with Jarrett Stidham, not Derek Carr, as their QB1.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday morning that the team is benching Carr and will start Stidham over the next two weeks.

“We’re going to go ahead and start Jarrett the last couple games of the season here,” McDaniels told reporters Wednesday. “None of us are happy with where we’re at, but we think it’s an opportunity to evaluate a younger player who hasn’t had much time to play.”

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the QB position. pic.twitter.com/1rdhTSsNKr — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 28, 2022

Las Vegas’ new backup quarterback will be 23-year-old Chase Garbers, leaving Carr to be inactive on Sunday.

“Talking to Derek, who was great, he understands the scenario that we’re in and the situation,” McDaniels added. “[He’s] very supportive of the young guys. Those three guys obviously have worked together hand in hand all year and he’ll do anything he can to help him.

“That’s what we’re going to do and obviously we’ve started into our preparation for what I think probably is the best football team top to bottom that we’ve played.”

Even though the Raiders seemingly made a commitment to Carr in April after giving him a three-year, $121.5 million extension, the contract was structured in a way that is easy for the team to move on from him after this season.

Carr has $40.4 million that becomes guaranteed if he gets hurt and can't pass a physical. The Raiders could get out of his contract this offseason — and this could be the last few weeks Carr is in Silver and Black.

This season, Carr has thrown a league-leading 14 interceptions, including three on Saturday in Las Vegas' 13-10 Christmas Eve loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Despite their 6-9 record, Las Vegas hasn't officially been eliminated from playoff contention and still could push to the postseason.

Stidham was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots and has thrown just 61 passes in 11 games since then. Sunday will be the first start of his pro career.

He’ll be put to the ultimate test against one of the most dominant defenses in the NFL and a potential Defensive Player of the Year in Nick Bosa.