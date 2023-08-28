Race car driver Daniel Ricciardo shares hospital update after crash

Daniel Ricciardo is on a speedy road to recovery.

The Formula One driver shared an update from the hospital after breaking a bone in his hand Aug. 25 in a crash during a practice run at the Dutch Grand Prix.

"Hey everyone. Had surgery this morning," he captioned the Aug. 27 post. "Got my first bit of metal work so that's pretty cool."

The 34-year-old continued, alongside a smiling emoji, "Big thanks to everyone who reached out and kept my spirits up. This ain't a setback, just all part of the comeback."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

And indeed, Ricciardo's comments were filled with well wishes from other athletes and fans alike. Pro snowboarder Scotty James wrote, "Heal up quick brother x," while fellow Formula One driver Pierre Gasly added, "Be strong my man!! Looking forward to see you back!!"

Ricciardo's fans even extend into the musical world, with Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons writing, "Makes total sense because you f------ love a come back (within a come back) draaaaaama hope you heal quicksharp flashman."

Let Netflix's Formula One Racers Drive Straight Into Your Heart

Ricciardo's crash occurred during the second practice session at Circuit Zandvoort located in the Netherlands. According to Sports Illustrated's F1Briefings, after fellow driver Oscar Piastri collided with the race wall, Ricciardo then hit the wall instead of Oscar's car.

The movement of the steering wheel upon impact broke a metacarpal in the Australian driver's left hand, per the outlet.

Instagram (danielricciardo)

Reserve Driver Liam Lawson, another member of the Red Bull team, drove in Ricciardo's place during Sunday's Grand Prix, of which Dutch driver Max Verstappen took home first place.

After the race, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner shared that Ricciardo's surgery was a success.

"He had an operation earlier today," Christian explained, per ESPN. "He's had several screws and a plate fitted to his [hand]. It went well, it was successful. The bone was broken in multiple places, but it was a fairly straightforward procedure. So now it's all about recovery."

And though Ricciardo will not be ready for next week's Italian Grand Prix, Horner said the driver's recovery should be quick and easy.

"For a normal human being that would be a couple of months," he added. "For a Grand Prix driver, it's often much shorter."