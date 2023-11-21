Memphis Grizzlies

Prosecutors won't pursue assault charge against friend of Ja Morant after fight at player's home

A misdemeanor charge of assault against Davonte Pack has been dismissed.

By The Associated Press

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Prosecutors will not pursue an assault charge against a close friend of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant stemming from a fight during a pickup basketball game at the player’s home last year, court records showed Tuesday.

A misdemeanor charge of assault against Davonte Pack has been dismissed, according to Shelby County court records.

Pack, whom Morant has referred to as “my brother,” was charged a year after a July 2022 altercation in which a teenager says in a lawsuit that Morant and Pack punched him during a game at the home of the Grizzlies guard.

Pack, 24, was arrested days after an arrest warrant was issued in July. In an affidavit, investigators said Pack was identified as the person who hit the teen and knocked him to the ground.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Morant’s accuser was 17 when the lawsuit was filed. It accuses Morant and Pack of assault, reckless endangerment, abuse or neglect, and infliction of emotional distress. An amended complaint identified the plaintiff as Joshua Holloway, who is now 18.

NBA Jul 12

Ja Morant's lawyers cite ‘stand your ground' law and self-defense in pickup basketball lawsuit

NBA Jun 16

NBA suspends Ja 25 games after second gun video incident

Morant's lawyers say he was acting in self-defense after Holloway threw a basketball at Morant and it hit Morant in the chin. Morant also filed a countersuit accusing Holloway of slander, battery and assault.

No criminal charges have been filed against Morant.

The NBA suspended Morant for the first 25 games this season after a second video of him flashing a handgun was posted online. The video of Morant showing a gun while sitting in the passenger seat of a car was posted after he finished serving an eight-game suspension in March for a video in which he flashed a handgun in a Denver-area strip club.

Morant apologized for both incidents.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Memphis Grizzlies
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us