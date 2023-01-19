Professional Soccer Player Anton Walkes Dies at 25 Following Boat Crash in Miami

Anton Walkes, who spent the last nine years as a professional soccer player in both the English Premier League and in Major League Soccer, died Thursday morning after a boat crash in Miami.

The 25-year-old native of England was found unconscious Wednesday following the crash between two boats near Miami Marine Stadium, according to a statement from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Walkes received CPR from Miami Fire Rescue and was taken to an area hospital, The Miami Herald reported.

On Thursday morning, his current team Charlotte FC announced he had died.

We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning.



— Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) January 19, 2023

Walkes signed with Tottenham Hotspur at 16 years old as a defender and midfielder before being loaned to Portsmouth of England's League One. He later played with the Atlanta United of the MLS starting in 2017 and again in 2020-2021 before joining Charlotte in 2021.

He started 21 of the 23 games he appeared in last season.