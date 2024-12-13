Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss says he's being treated for cancer in his bile duct

Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss said Friday he is being treated for cancer and is recovering from major surgery.

In an appearance on Instagram Live, Moss, aided by a cane, introduced himself as a cancer survivor and thanked his “prayer warriors” for their support.

Moss said a cancerous mass was found in his bile duct, between his pancreas and liver. He said he had surgery to put a stent in his liver on Thanksgiving and then underwent a 6-hour procedure about a week ago to remove the cancer. He said he was hospitalized for six days and released on Friday.

The surgery was a Whipple procedure, Moss said. The operation involves removing the head of the pancreas, part of the small intestine, the gallbladder and the bile duct, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“I didn't think I would ever be in a position like this, as healthy as I thought I was,” Moss said.

Moss said he will undergo radiation and chemotherapy.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

“All the prayers, the well wishes, I really felt that, my family felt that,” Moss said, wearing a hoodie with the words “Team Moss.”

Moss stepped away from his role as an analyst on ESPN's “Sunday NFL Countdown” on Dec. 6.

“As soon as I get healthy to get back out with guys, I will be on set. ... Hopefully I can be with you guys soon,” Moss said.

“My goal is to get back on television with my team.”

Moss wore a gray hoodie with the words “Team Moss” and asked for donations on his website, saying the money would go primarily toward cancer research.

The 47-year-old Moss was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018 after playing 14 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings (1998-2004, 2010), Oakland Raiders (2005-06), New England Patriots (2007-10), Tennessee Titans (2010) and San Francisco 49ers (2012).

Moss is second in NFL history with 156 touchdown catches and had an NFL-record 23 TD receptions in 2007 for the Patriots.