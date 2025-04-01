English Premier League

Premier League to introduce semi-automated offside technology

The technology will be in place from April 12.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Premier League will begin using semi-automated offside technology from April 12, the league announced Tuesday.

The technology, which debuted in English soccer in the FA Cup, is designed to enhance “the speed, efficiency, and consistency of offside decision-making,” the league said in a statement.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“It provides more efficient placement of the virtual offside line, using optical player tracking, and generates virtual graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for fans,” the league's statement added.

Besides the FA Cup, there was also “non-live testing” of the technology in the Premier League.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The league said it worked with referees and Genius Sports to develop the system.

The early game on April 12 is Crystal Palace at Manchester City.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

English Premier League 3 hours ago

Watch: Bukayo Saka scores in return as Arsenal beat Fulham 2-1 in Premier League

MLS Mar 19

United Soccer League to start promotion/relegation system, a contrast to MLS

Boston Mar 26

Boston NWSL team announces new name. Here's why they chose it

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

English Premier LeagueSoccer
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us