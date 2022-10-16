Phillies Vs. Padres NLCS: Game Times, Broadcast Details and Ticket Info

Phillies-Padres NLCS game times, broadcast details and ticket info originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The 2022 NLCS matchup the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres is set and game times were revealed Sunday for the best-of-seven series.

Game 1 in San Diego: Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 8:03 p.m. ET on FS1

Game 2 in San Diego: Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 4:35 p.m. ET on Fox

Game 3 in Philadelphia: Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:37 p.m. ET on FS1

Game 4 in Philadelphia: Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7:45 p.m. ET on Fox

Game 5 in Philadelphia: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2:37 p.m. ET on FS1

Game 6 in San Diego: Monday, Oct. 24 at 8:03 p.m. ET on FS1

Game 7 in San Diego: Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 8:03 p.m. ET on Fox

A limited number of tickets for Games 3, 4 and 5 at Citizens Bank Park will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Monday at Phillies.com. Fans can purchase up to four tickets for one NLCS game only while supplies last. All tickets will be mobile via the free MLB Ballpark app.

Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola are lined up start for the Phillies in Games 1 and 2, respectively, though neither team has spelled out its rotation. The Phils will be able to start Wheeler and Nola twice apiece on regular rest within the series' first six games if it goes that far.

The only off day in the series comes between Games 2 and 3 as the teams switch coasts for the first time.

The Padres are likely to start Yu Darvish in Game 1 and could start left-hander Blake Snell in Game 2 on regular rest.

It will be Darvish's 10th postseason start. He beat the Mets in the wild-card round and the Dodgers in the NLDS, allowing four runs in 12 innings across the two starts.

Snell, whose errant fastball broke Bryce Harper's thumb in San Diego on June 25, has made starts of 3⅓ and 5⅓ innings, pitching well in his start against the Dodgers.

Joe Musgrove started for the Padres in their Game 4 win Saturday night, so he wouldn't be on normal rest until Game 3 back in Philly.

The Padres also have left-hander Sean Manaea and righty Mike Clevinger. Manaea was lit up four times in his final 11 regular-season starts but also made 16 quality starts this season. Clevinger, who pitched five scoreless innings against the Phillies all the way back in May, struggled in his start against the Dodgers in the NLDS.