Phillies to Sign Trea Turner to Massive 11-Year Contract, NBCS Philly Source Confirms

The Phillies were hot after Trea Turner and the entire baseball world knew it. They've landed their prized target, NBC Sports Philadelphia confirmed.

It's an 11-year, $300 million contract with Turner that includes a full no-trade clause. ESPN first reported the agreement.

Confirming multiple reports -- Phillies get Trea Turner, $300 million over 11 years — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) December 5, 2022

Turner is reunited in Philadelphia with former Nationals teammate Bryce Harper and hitting coach Kevin Long. Harper has been open about his desire to again play with Turner, the dynamic 29-year-old shortstop with table-setting and run-producing skills.

Over the last three seasons, Turner has hit .316/.364/.514, averaging 39 doubles, 27 homers and 31 stolen bases per 162 games. He hits lefties and righties, he plays solid defense, he's one of the game's best baserunners and he's performed in high-pressure moments for the 2019 Nationals and 2021-22 Dodgers.

The contract averages just under $27.3 million and takes Turner through his age-41 season. Harper is signed through his age-39 season.

